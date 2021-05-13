May 13, 2021
Poshan
Maharashtra Extends Covid Restrictions Till June 1; Check Guidelines

As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 12:39 pm
The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5.
Maharashtra government has extended the current lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1, in a bid to curb the Covid-19 spread. Additionally, the government has also made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5.

The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in the entire state.

With PTI inputs

