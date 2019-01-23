﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Nine Including 17-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Alleged ISIS Link

Nine Including 17-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Alleged ISIS Link

The nine terror suspects, all part of a group, were nabbed by ATS teams over the last two days.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
Nine Including 17-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Alleged ISIS Link
Representative Image-File
Nine Including 17-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Alleged ISIS Link
outlookindia.com
2019-01-23T12:16:21+0530

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested nine men including a 17-year-old teenager for their alleged links with banned terror outfit ISIS.

"The nine terror suspects, all part of a group, were nabbed by ATS teams over the last two days," the official said. "The ATS, acting on specific inputs, kept a watch on the nine men for several weeks and gathered relevant information about them, he said. They were arrested when it came to light that they were likely to "swing into action," they added.

The arrests followed searches in Amrut Nagar, Kausa, Moti Baug and Almas Colony areas in Thane's Mumbra township and in Aurangabad's Kaisar Colony, Rahat Colony and Damdi Mahal areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning.

During the searches, the ATS sleuths seized certain chemicals, acid bottles, sharp knives, mobile phones, hard disks and some SIM cards from the group, the official said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act, the official said.

The operation was the result of a high-alert in the state in preparations for the Republic Day celebrations on Saturday with multiple central and state agencies coordinating their intel inputs.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Islamist Militants ISIS Republic Day National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Supreme Court Grants Bail To Four Convicts In 2002 Naroda Patiya Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters