June 28, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra Lockdown Restrictions To Continue Beyond June 30: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Lockdown Restrictions To Continue Beyond June 30: Uddhav Thackeray

Besides Covid-19, Maharashtra CM said, people must protect themselves from other monsoon diseases like malaria and dengue.

IANS 28 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra Lockdown Restrictions To Continue Beyond June 30: Uddhav Thackeray
Doctors request roadside vendors to wear masks during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai.
AP Photo
Maharashtra Lockdown Restrictions To Continue Beyond June 30: Uddhav Thackeray
outlookindia.com
2020-06-28T16:09:41+0530

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday indicated that the ongoing lockdown restrictions will go beyond June 30, though the Unlockdown process is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track.

"Don't think that the lockdown restrictions will cease after June 30...The threat of Covid-19 still looms over the state and all precautions need to be taken," Thackeray asserted, addressing the state this afternoon.

Besides Covid-19, he said people must protect themselves from other monsoon diseases like malaria and dengue.

The CM again appealed to all doctors and private hospitals to start their services in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police on Sunday announced a series of measures under the #MissionBeginAgain by appealing to people to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

Outdoor movements continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of 2 kms only, said Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok.

Night curfew for people and vehicles will be implemented strictly from 9 p.m.- 5a.m., barring essential or medical requirements, besides all other norms like wearing masks in public, following physical distancing rules at all places, etc.

Next Story >>

'When Will There Be Talk Of Defence And Security?': Rahul Gandhi On PM's Mann Ki Baat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos