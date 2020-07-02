July 02, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  MP Cabinet Expansion: 28 Ministers Take Oath, Dozen Scindia Loyalists Included

MP Cabinet Expansion: 28 Ministers Take Oath, Dozen Scindia Loyalists Included

Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

PTI 02 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
MP Cabinet Expansion: 28 Ministers Take Oath, Dozen Scindia Loyalists Included
Prabhuram Choudhary takes oath as a Cabinet Minister at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.
Twitter/ANI
MP Cabinet Expansion: 28 Ministers Take Oath, Dozen Scindia Loyalists Included
outlookindia.com
2020-07-02T12:14:52+0530

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan. The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols.

Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

Next Story >>

Kolkata Man Dies From Covid, Family Forced To Keep Body In Freezer For 48 Hours

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos