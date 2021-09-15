Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh Sworn In As New Uttarakhand CM

The hills state of Uttarakhand saw the swearing of its new governor on Wednesday. Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh took oath as the new Governor at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

The oath of office was administered to Singh by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan.

Singh, who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated former Army officer

The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar.

Lt Gen Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned three years before completing her tenure.

(With inputs from PTI)