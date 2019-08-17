﻿
Low-Speed 2G Mobile Internet Services Restored In 5 Districts Of Jammu Region

The officials said the high-speed (3G and 4G) mobile internet services will be restored after a fresh assessment of the situation.

PTI 17 August 2019
Low-Speed 2G Mobile Internet Services Restored In 5 Districts Of Jammu Region
Representational Image
File Photo
Low-Speed 2G Mobile Internet Services Restored In 5 Districts Of Jammu Region
2019-08-17T12:41:53+0530

Low-speed (2G) mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu region after remaining suspended for a fortnight, officials said on Saturday.

The 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts around midnight following an order by Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, they said.

The officials said the high-speed (3G and 4G) mobile internet services will be restored after a fresh assessment of the situation. 

However, the services continued to remain suspended in Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, the officials said.

The mobile internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day before the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Curfew-like restrictions were in place across the state hours before the move but were subsequently eased, with normal activities in Jammu, Kathua, Sabma, Udhampur and Reasi resuming on August 10 after the concerned district magistrates announced lifting of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

