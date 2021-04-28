Lockdown Till Monday As Death Toll Rises In J&K

As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing over 20 deaths daily for the past two days due to Covid-19 infection, the administration on Wednesday decided to go for a longer lockdown.

The government on Wednesday said there will be complete lockdown in Srinagar and 10 other districts from Thursday to Monday. “Exemptions will apply to essential services,” Srinagar district magistrate Aijaz Asad said. The government has already imposed Section 144 CrPC across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the gathering of more than four people.

The historical Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar Thursday made an appeal to people not to congregate and offer prayers at home.

“It is the need of the hour to close public parks, tourist places, shrines and mosques. People should offer prayers at home and supplicate before Almighty Allah,” head cleric of Jamia Masjid Syed Ahmad Shah said. He appealed to imams across Jammu and Kashmir to direct the community against the congregation in the mosques.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 3,164 new cases. Of the 3,164 new positive cases, 1,030 were reported from Jammu and 2,134 from Kashmir. Jammu on Tuesday reported 15 deaths and Kashmir 10.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 3,023 Covid-19 infections, 989 from Jammu and 2,034 from Kashmir. The region also reported 30 Covid-19 related deaths.

