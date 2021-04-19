Lockdown In Delhi From 10 PM Tonight Till April 26

The Delhi government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the city from 10 tonight till next Monday morning amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to discuss the Covid situation in the city.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi after the meeting, Kejriwal said the lockdown is only for 6 days. He appealed to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during the 'small lockdown'.

The lockdown will start from 10 pm today and will be enforced until next Monday 5 am.

During the lockdown, employees of all private offices will work from home and only government offices will remain open.

All essential services will be allowed in the city.

Marriages will be allowed with only 50 people in attendance who will be issued passes.

Delhi recorded around 23,500 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, said Kejriwal.

"So far, we had been managing the health infrastructure successfully but with such a high number of daily cases, our health system is crumbling", said Kejriwal.

Expressing his concern over a stressed health system he said, "We took the decision to impose a lockdown as we feel there is no other option left".

"If we don't impose a lockdown now, a big tragedy might take place", he said.

Kejriwal in his address urged people to have faith in him and do not panic.

"I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce Covid cases; we will improve health system during this time", said Kejriwal.

A weekend curfew had already been imposed in the national capital which is witnessing a massive spurt in Covid cases.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the city is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.

The Delhi government on Monday deployed two teams of officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and the Remdesivir drug amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases here.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine