Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter between security forces and the militants in the Surankote area of the Poonch sector.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T16:51:15+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 4:51 pm

 The local administration and the police have asked people in some areas of the frontier district of Poonch to remain inside their homes as the Army is going to launch a major operation against militants in the Bhatadurian forest area. 

According to the locals, announcements were made since Monday evening asking people to remain inside. The announcements were made particularly for Bhatadurian and adjoining areas.

Locals said the people were alerted through the public address system in local mosques and were asked not to venture into the forest area and keep their livestock at their homes. Those who have been out in fields have been asked to return to their homes.

 On Monday Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The Army chief reviewed the Bhatadurian operation that has entered the tenth day today without any trace of militants.

 On October 11, an army officer and four soldiers were killed during an encounter between security forces and the militants in the Surankote area of the Poonch sector.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

 Later on October 14 evening, two Army personnel were killed in the Nar Khas forest area in Mendhar Poonch during a counter militant operation. The Army had said during the operation, there was a heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight rifleman, Vikram Singh Negi and rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

Later, on October 16 Army recovered the bodies of two soldiers Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh, who were part of operations launched by the security forces in the forest area.

The army has pressed drones and helicopters to assist the troops in the jungle.

The police have detained around six local civilians for allegedly providing logistical support to the militants. 

The authorities have ordered the suspension of traffic on Bhimber Gali-Poonch national highway as the forests overlook the main road. On August 6 this year, three militants and a JCO of the army were killed in a fierce encounter in the Thanna Mandi area of the Rajouri district. One of the slain militants was from the Shopian district of Kashmir and two others were stated to be foreigners.

 Meanwhile, security forces have also intensified counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir and killed at least 15 militants in the past two weeks.

 The police said two militants of the Resistance Front including Aadil Wani have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces at Dragad area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

 The police said they were involved in the killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam.

 Officials said three army soldiers also received injuries during the fierce gun battle with militants. Officials said that arms and ammunition has been recovered from the gunfight spot, while a search operation is going on in the area.

 Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police detained and questioned over 700 youth as part of their probe into the killing of non-local workers and non-Muslims.

 Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of October to review the security situation and also inaugurate developmental projects.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Indian Army Poonch District Jammu and Kashmir Militants National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Pendency In Indian Courts Rising by 2.8% Annually: Report By Delhi-Based Non-Profit

Pendency In Indian Courts Rising by 2.8% Annually: Report By Delhi-Based Non-Profit

Congress Move To Reserve 40% Seats For Women In UP Assembly Polls Creates Buzz

Shopian Encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants, Soldier Killed

Punjab Police Intercepts Major Cross-Border Smuggling Bid Of Weapons & Drugs

Congress To Field 40 Per Cent Women Candidates For UP Assembly Polls

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

Amarinder Singh To Launch New Party, Open To Seat Arrangement With BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from India

Indian Army Rescues Over 200 Tourists Stranded In Spiti Valley

Indian Army Rescues Over 200 Tourists Stranded In Spiti Valley

Odisha Minister In The Dock In Lady Teacher Missing Case

Odisha Minister In The Dock In Lady Teacher Missing Case

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

Beating Disabilities: Why These Officials And Their Polling Booths Will Stand Out During Himachal Bypolls

Beating Disabilities: Why These Officials And Their Polling Booths Will Stand Out During Himachal Bypolls

Read More from Outlook

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | 11 Trekkers Go Missing

Outlook Web Desk / At least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand so far. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state today.

T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

Jayanta Oinam / After restricting Australia to 152/5, India chased down the target in just 17.5 overs. Catch highlights of IND vs AUS, warm-up match here.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement