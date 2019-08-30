Live Updates | PNB, OBC And United Bank To Be Consolidated, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing the media amid speculations of a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks by the government,

Earlier today, Sitharaman held a meeting with chief executives of 10 state-run banks, which are seen as top contenders for the merger.

Here Are The Latest Updates:

4:36pm: Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank to be merged, forming 7th largest PSB with a business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore.

4:35pm: Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merger announced. It will be the 5th largest PSB with business of Rs 14.59 lakh crore.

4:33pm: Sitharaman announced merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank. It will fourth-largest PSB.

4:30pm: Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank to be consolidated, says Sitharaman. It will be the second-largest Public Sector Bank.

4:28pm: For the $5 trillion economy and robust banking sector, big banks with enhanced capacity to increase credit, says Sitharaman.

4:27pm: There has been a robust CASA growth and the profitability has increased, says Sitharaman.

4:24pm: Consolidation of Bank of Baroda has resulted in good outcome, says Sitharaman.

4:23pm: Gross recovery of NPAs has come down, says Sitharaman.

4:22pm: There is no government interference in commercial decisions of banks, says Sitharaman.

4:21pm: Partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs executed; Rs 3,300 crore liquidity support given and Rs 30,000 cr in the pipeline, says Sitharaman.

4:20pm: We are going to get back the fugitives back from whereever they are to make sure they face the land of the law, says the finance minister.

4:19pm: Nirmala Sitharaman says that banks need good governance modules.

4:17pm: 72% GDP is credit availability, says Sitharaman.

4:15pm: Reform in the banking sector is top on agenda today, says Sitharaman

4:10pm: We are making path clear for $5 trillion economy, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

3:04pm: Stating that consumption needs to be given a push, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will announce two more big steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry. The government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market, she said.