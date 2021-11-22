Lion Killed By Speeding Car In Gujarat, Third Big Cat Death Due To Road Accident In Gir Area This Year

A lion in Gujarat met with an untimely death after it got run over by a speeding vehicle in Amreli under the Gir forest division.

The lion, in the 3-5 age group, was found dead near Nava Gorakda village on the state highway connecting Savarkundla here to Mahuva in Bhavnagar district in the morning, he said.

"The post mortem confirmed the lion died in a road accident. The lion was hit by some heavy vehicle early morning today," DT Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, said.

This is not the first lion to have been killed in road accidents in Amreli this year. In August, a lion was run over by a train in Amreli, while in March, another was crushed to death by a truck.

As per data from the state forest department, Gujarat lost 313 lions in 2019-20, with 23 deaths taking place due to unnatural causes.

The June 2020 census put the number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region at 674, an increase from the 523 recorded in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)