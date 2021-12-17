Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Legal Age For Women Marriage: Uttar Pradesh Khap Leaders Oppose Govt’s Move

Uttar Pradesh: The Khap leaders claim that the government’s decision to raise the age of marriage for women will have an ‘adverse effect’ on the society.

Khap Panchayat in progress.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-17T13:40:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 1:40 pm

Opposing the government’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women, some khap leaders have claimed that it will adversely affect the society and lead to increase in crimes against women.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. The government is likely to bring a bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Head of Kalkhandey khap Choudhry Sanjay Kalkhandey said the decision to raise the age of marriage for women will have an “adverse effect” on the society.

Owing to the exposure that youngsters have today due to technology (social media), even 14-year-old girls are mature enough to be married off, he said.

Meanwhile, head of Gathwala khap Baba Shyam Singh said the decision to raise the minimum age will result in an increase in crimes against women.

