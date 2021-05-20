After Renowned Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra’s Death Both Sons Succumb To Covid

Late sculptor and Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra’s eldest son Jashobanta Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday.
This was the third death in the family within a span of 12 days.
Jashobanta died a day after his younger brother and the former Odisha cricket team captain Prashant Mohapatra died due to Coronavirus.
52-year-old Jashobanta was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha. Jashobanta was shifted to SUM Covid Hospital from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on May 19 after his condition deteriorated.
A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Raghunath (78) had also died days after testing positive for Covid-19.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho Goals Help Chelsea Avenge FA Cup Final Loss To Leicester City
Faf Du Plessis, Wife Got Death Threats After South Africa's 2011 World Cup Exit: Reveals Former Captain
Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Back For France But Martial Misses Out On Euro 2020 Squad