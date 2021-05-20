May 20, 2021
Poshan
After Renowned Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra’s Death Both Sons Succumb To Covid

52-year-old Jashobanta Mohapatra was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 May 2021
Raghunath Mohapatra
SujeetKOfficial/ Twitter
Late sculptor and Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra’s eldest son Jashobanta Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday.

This was the third death in the family within a span of 12 days.

Jashobanta died a day after his younger brother and the former Odisha cricket team captain Prashant Mohapatra died due to Coronavirus.

52-year-old Jashobanta was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha. Jashobanta was shifted to SUM Covid Hospital from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on May 19 after his condition deteriorated.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Raghunath (78) had also died days after testing positive for Covid-19.

