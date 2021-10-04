Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

The UP police have taken the Punjab Dy CM and the seven MLAs to Police Post Shahjhapur falling under Police Station, Sarsawa, Saharanpur.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with seven MLAs forcibly detained today evening by the Uttar Pradesh police

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police
2021-10-04T20:42:29+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 8:42 pm

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with seven MLAs were forcibly detained today evening by the Uttar Pradesh police and taken to Police Post Shahjhapur falling under Police Station, Sarsawa, Saharanpur.

 Randhawa was accompanied by PCC Working President and MLA Kuljit Nagra and other MLAs, Parminder Singh Pinky, Barinder Singh Pahra, Kuldeep Vaid, Kulbir Singh Zira and Angad Singh. They were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims who were mowed down yesterday by a union minister’s son. 

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh Government had refused permission to the Deputy Chief Minister to land on the airport. After that S. Randhawa and all MLAs left by road. 

 Before his departure, Randhawa said that he would meet the families of the victims personally and gain firsthand knowledge about the situation. 

 The Deputy Chief Minister demanded that the culprits must be arrested immediately. He also said that the BJP Union Minister has repeated the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy for which the Union Government and the Uttar Pradesh Government would never be forgiven. The Punjab Government would raise its voice at every forum regarding this horrendous incident and ensure justice to the victim families.

 Promising justice in the matter, S. Randhawa appealed to the farmers to maintain peace.

Harish Manav Punjab Uttar Pradesh BJP Congress Farmers National
