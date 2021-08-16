August 16, 2021
COVID-19: India Records 33,221 Fresh Cases, Kerala Among Most-Affected States

The total COVID-19 cases rose to 32,225, 175 in the country, while death toll mounted to 431,674.

Outlook Web Desk 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:15 am
Kerala records highest new COVID-19 infections.(Representational image-File image)
India recorded 33,221 new Covid-19 cases and 421 deaths on Monday.

According to the data of the Union Health Ministry, the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached to 32,225,175 cases, while the death toll has reached to 431,674.

The states registering the highest new COVID-19 cases are Kerala with 18,582 cases, Maharashtra—4,797cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,506cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,896 cases, Karnataka with 1,669 cases, West Bengal with 673 cases and Delhi with 53 cases.

The maximum deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra (130), followed by Kerala with 102 daily deaths.

India's recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent. (With PTI inputs)

