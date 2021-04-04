April 04, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kerala Polls: LDF Minister Committed Sin By Unleashing Cops On Ayyappa Devotees, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Kerala Polls: LDF Minister Committed Sin By Unleashing Cops On Ayyappa Devotees, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman was referring to the clashes that broke out between the police and Ayyappa devotees during the Sabarimala protests in 2018

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kerala Polls: LDF Minister Committed Sin By Unleashing Cops On Ayyappa Devotees, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
File photo
PTI
Kerala Polls: LDF Minister Committed Sin By Unleashing Cops On Ayyappa Devotees, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
outlookindia.com
2021-04-04T08:54:08+05:30
Also read

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched yet another attack on the LDF over the Sabarimala issue. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran committed a sin by unleashing the police on devotees of Lord Ayyappa during the Sabarimala protests in 2018.

"The devotee who had gone to visit (darshan) the swami (god) was hit. This man (the Devaswom Minister), he cannot atone for this sin even if he does tapas (penance) for 500 years," Sitharaman said in a poll meeting held in a North Kerala constituency on the second last day of campaigning ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Her statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Devaswom Minister as "one of the masterminds" to shower lathis on the devotees.

Reacting to Modi's allegation, Kadakampally Surendran said the Prime Minister made such a remark as he was misled by the state BJP leadership.

Modi had chanted "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" thrice at a poll rally held in Konni in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

The BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Sobha Surendran against Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) leader, in Kazhakootam Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: Pune Reports Record Single-Day Spike Of 10K New Cases, 66 Fatalities

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman Kerala Kerala Assembly election 2021 Assembly Elections 2021 LDF NDA Government National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos