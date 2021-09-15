Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Kerala Man Who Had Hidden His Lover In His Room For Ten Years Finally Marries Her

Kerala Man Who Had Hidden His Lover In His Room For Ten Years Finally Marries Her

Rahman, who hit the headlines for keeping his lover Sajitha hidden in a single room in his house for 10 years without anyone's knowledge, finally married her legally at Nenmara in Kerala's Palakkad on Wednesday.

Kerala Man Who Had Hidden His Lover In His Room For Ten Years Finally Marries Her
Rahman and Sajitha | Twitter

Trending

Kerala Man Who Had Hidden His Lover In His Room For Ten Years Finally Marries Her
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T19:17:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 7:17 pm

A Kerala couple who went viral earlier in the year for managing to secretly live together for ten years has finally got married. 

Rahman, who hit the headlines for keeping his lover Sajitha hidden in a single room in his house for 10 years without anyone's knowledge, finally married her legally at Nenmara in Kerala's Palakkad on Wednesday, bringing what may be seen as a happy end to a rather strange case.

The duo entered into wedlock under the Special Marriage Act at a local sub-registrar office.
Clad in a simple cotton salwar, Sajitha seemed happy and secure while signing the marriage documents along with Rahman, who was spotted in a traditional mundu (dhoti) and shirt.
The couple later distributed sweets and thanked everyone who supported them to get married.
"We wish to live a happy and peaceful life from now onwards," Rahman said.

Sajitha's parents also attended the function while Rahman's relatives who were against the relationship stayed away.

Nenmara MLA K Babu, who attended the wedding, said the couple would get all support to fulfil their dream of building their own house.

Hailing from Ayyiloor village here, the couple, in their thirties, has been living in a rented house after the decade-long stay of Sajitha in his room became public a few months ago.

The Kerala State Women's Commission had even registered a case against Rahman saying that keeping a woman in captivity was against law.

According to the police, the woman was looked after by the man during her 10-year-long stay in a room at his house in Karakkattuparamb.

No bathroom was attached to the room, they said, adding that the woman reportedly used to get out of the room at night through its window, which was found closed during day time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India's Cumulative Count Of Administered Covid Vaccine Doses Surpasses 76 Crore: Health

India's Cumulative Count Of Administered Covid Vaccine Doses Surpasses 76 Crore: Health

Punjab CM Issues High Alert As Police Apprehend 4 More In Oil Tanker Blast Case

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Trekkers On Manimahesh Yatra In Chamba Found Dead, 7 Rescued

Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days

Blast Occurs Outside BJP Nainital District President's House In Haldwani

PM Modi Launches Sansad TV, Calls It An Important Chapter In Parliamentary System

Watch: Four MP Tribals Get A Ride In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chopper

Delhi Riots Prosecutor 'Replaced' After Court Questioned Sustainability Of Charge Sheet

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from India

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

India Reports 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020, Crime Rate Against Women Falls From 2019 : NCRB data

India Reports 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020, Crime Rate Against Women Falls From 2019 : NCRB data

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector allowing inclusion of a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

Advertisement