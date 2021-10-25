Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Karnataka Outlaws Demolition Of Existing Religious Structures In Public Places

Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act also bars the construction of any religious structures in public places by the government or local authority without proper permission in the future.

Karnataka Outlaws Demolition Of Existing Religious Structures In Public Places
Representational Image | Twitter

Trending

Karnataka Outlaws Demolition Of Existing Religious Structures In Public Places
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T07:53:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 7:53 am

The Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act, aimed at preventing the demolition of religious structures in public places, has come into effect following the assent of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The law was recently passed by the Karnataka Assembly and has now been published in the Karnataka Gazette notification.

The demolition of a temple in Nanjangud in Mysuru a couple of months ago had triggered public outrage following which the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill was introduced hastily in the assembly. On October 19, the governor gave his nod.

Related Stories

Mysore Temple Demolition Puts Karnataka BJP Government In A Fix

The new law says, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force or any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or authority from the date of commencement of this Act, subject to the provisions of this Act, or the rules made there under the government shall protect the religious structures existing on the date of commencement of this Act, in such manner subject to such conditions as may be prescribed: Provided that no protection shall be done, if any case relating to their removal is pending in any court of law and in such other circumstances as may be prescribed."

The Act also bars the construction of any religious structures in public places by the government or local authority without proper permission in the future.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

It further says that the district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage, and any other conditions as may be laid down by the state government from time to time.

The law gives protection to the state government as well as its officers or employees with the provision that no legal proceeding should lie against them for anything which is done or intended to be done under this Act or rules made thereunder.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Thaawarchand Gehlot Karnataka Karnataka Karnataka Government National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Numbers With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video

Karnataka Students Return To Schools After 18 Months As Classes Reopen Post Covid-19

UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

Himachal Pradesh: Three Mumbai Tourists Killed In Kinnaur After Heavy Snowfall, 10 Still Stranded

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Grievances Of Industry In Punjab Will Be Resolved On A Priority Basis: Channi

Sprawling Ridge: Inclement Weather, Dense Fog Dampens Karva Chauth Spirit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals Tamil Nadu To Draw Maximum Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala Rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals Tamil Nadu To Draw Maximum Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Beating Opponents In Tripura

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Beating Opponents In Tripura

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Italy

PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Italy

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement