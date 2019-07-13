Karnataka: 5 More Rebel Congress MLAs Move SC Against Speaker For Not Accepting Resignations

Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs, including Anand Singh -- the first legislator to put in his papers earlier last week and suspended leader Roshan Baig -- have moved the Supreme Court against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for delaying the acceptance of their resignations, according to NDTV.

On a relatively slow day in Karnataka politics, the MLAs moved the court when most of the legislators, belonging to the Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP, are lodged at separate resorts in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The parties are leaving no stone unturned to keep their flock together.

The total number of legislators, including these five, who have approached the top court, has reached 15 now.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders began backchannel negotiations with disgruntled MLAs to persuade them to withdraw their resignations.

Congress' troubleshooter D K Shivakumar reached the residence of Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj at about 5 AM and camped there for over four hours, trying to pacify him.

Following the meeting between Shivakumar and Nagaraj, the rebel Congress MLA was quoted by ANI as saying: "Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done. After all, I have spent decades in Congress."

Shivakumar said that Nagaraj had assured him that he will withdraw his resignation. "There are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj has assured us he will stay with us," Shivakumar said.

Nagaraj had resigned from the MLA post on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poured scorn on Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy after the latter asked the Speaker to fix the time for him to take a trust vote on the floor of the Assembly.

"It is mere posturing without the numbers," BJP's spokesman G. Madusudhana told IANS, adding that the saffron party was not all surprised by "Kumaraswamy's bravado" to prove that he has a majority in the Assembly despite resignations of 16 MLAs.

Kumaraswamy, to everyone's surprise, on Thursday, told Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on the first day of the monsoon session that he was ready to face a no-confidence motion to prove he has the majority.

"I leave it to you to decide if I should seek trust-vote or face no-confidence motion on the floor of this House when you fix the date and time," the chief minister told Kumar in Kannada.

Of the 16 rebels, 13 belong to the Congress and 3 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). Two more Independents, who resigned as ministers on July 8, withdrew support to the ruling allies and pledged to back the BJP when it forms the government again in the southern state.