Karnataka: BJP Supporters Stage Protests In BS Yediyurappa’s Constituency Shikaripura

Amid BJP leader B S Yediyurappa stepping down from the post of Karnataka CM, many traders and BJP supporters in Shivamogga district, which is part of Yediyurappa’s Assembly constituency, Shikaripura, shut down their businesses as a mark of protest. Expressing their sympathy with the 78-year-old leader, BJP supporters in Shivamogga staged a demonstration. Yediyurappa represented the Shikaripura constituency seven times.

Roads were deserted in Shivamogga as Yediyurappa's supporters hit the streets raising slogans and put up his cut-outs to show their solidarity with him. The workers also denounced the BJP leaders for compelling the Lingayat strongman to resign without allowing him to complete his term.

Ending days of speculation, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Monday resigned as the Karnataka chief minister.

Yediyurappa announced his decision to resign while speaking at an event to highlight the achievements of two years of the BJP government he headed in Karnataka.

The BJP leader said that he was resigning out of “happiness and not sorrow” adding that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for entrusting him with the affairs of Karnataka for the past two years.

Earlier today, he submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, which was accepted.

There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices.

(With PTI inputs)

