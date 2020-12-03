Kangana And Diljit Dosanjh Square Off On Twitter Over Farmers’ Protest

Kangana Ranaut is yet again trending on Twitter, along with Diljit Dosanjh who indulged in a bitter Twitter argument over Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano participation in the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The 33-year-old actor had falsely claimed in a now-deleted tweet that she had seen Bilkis Bano at a farmers’ protest and accused that she has been bribed to protest.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

The Twitter war started between the two when Diljit Dosanjh corrected her by sharing a video interview of the Sikh woman who was wrongly identified by Kangana as Bilkis Bano. After which, Kangana called him Karan Johar’s lackey. She said in a tweet, “The same dadi who was protesting for her citizenship at Shaheen Bagh, Bilkis Bano, was also protesting with the farmers. I have no idea who Mahinder Kaur (sic) is, so stop creating unnecessary drama. Stop this right now."

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

"These people are not from Bollywood. They belong to Punjab. You can say whatever you like but we won't be perturbed. You are well-versed in lying and manipulating people's emotions," he added.

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

The argument continued with Diljit telling Kangana to google what he has written in Punjabi while Kangana accused him of defending those who responsible for the bloodshed during the riots in Delhi in February.

