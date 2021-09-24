Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Kamala Harris To Hold Meeting With Quad Leaders

The officials said US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold meeting with Quad leaders including Prime Ministers—Narendra Modi from India, Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan.

US Vice President Kamala Harris to meet Quad leaders including PM Narendra Modi.(Image: Twitter)

2021-09-24T16:17:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 4:17 pm

US Vice President Kamala Harris would host a separate meeting with the Prime Ministers of three Quad countries including India, Australia and Japan at the White House, officials said on Friday.

Harris is going to discuss with the Quad leaders about important factors for democracies to go forward, as per officials.

President Joe Biden along with the three Prime Ministers— Narendra Modi from India, Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan are holding the first-ever in-person meeting of the Quad leaders in the East Room of the White House.

“After the meeting with President Biden, the Quad members will meet with Vice President Harris for a detailed discussion on basically the capacities associated with resilience in each of our countries and compare notes on what we think is important as democracies go forward,” a senior administration official said.

"I expect that the dialogue among the four leaders will take a good part of the afternoon tomorrow. There will be time for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Suga and the President,” the official said, adding that there will be another session with Dr Jill Biden, the First Lady.

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“Those sessions, frankly, are designed to be free-flowing. I think the President has indicated that he doesn't want to necessarily put an artificial stop to them. I think he wants to let them have sort of a natural progression,” said the official.

“These will be substantial engagements, and we've worked closely with our Quad friends on all the issues associated with the various details more generally,” the official said.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in a virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic ?values and unconstrained by coercion, sending a message to China which has been behaving aggressively in the region.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Known as the 'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue', the representatives for the four-member nations -- US, India, Australia and Japan -- have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.

The evolving situation in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's aggressive muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China seas.

Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years. Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

Both maritime areas in the South and East China seas are rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources. The South China Sea is also a vital commercial gateway for a substantial portion of the world's merchant shipping. Thus it is a vital economic and strategic sub-region of the Indo-Pacific region. (With PTI inputs)

Kamala Harris Narendra Modi Scott Morrison Yoshihide Suga Joe Biden Washington USA Quad Nations Quad Summit
