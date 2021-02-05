JP Nadda To Inaugurate 'Poribartan Yatra' On February 6 In West Bengal

In its bid to challenge Trinamool Congress’ 10-year-old rule in West Bengal, BJP president will be inaugurating the party’s ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in the Nadia district.

The five-phase yatra will begin on Saturday and will cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May.

Prior to its launch, he is scheduled to attend a few programmes, including joining over 3,000 farmers for lunch at Shahpur village in Malda district.

"He will then lead a grand roadshow at 12:30 pm in Malda from Foara Road to the statue of Shri Rabindranath Tagore," the statement said.

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered saint from the Bhakti movement.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine