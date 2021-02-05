JP Nadda To Inaugurate 'Poribartan Yatra' On February 6 In West Bengal

Also read
In its bid to challenge Trinamool Congress’ 10-year-old rule in West Bengal, BJP president will be inaugurating the party’s ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in the Nadia district.
The five-phase yatra will begin on Saturday and will cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May.
Prior to its launch, he is scheduled to attend a few programmes, including joining over 3,000 farmers for lunch at Shahpur village in Malda district.
"He will then lead a grand roadshow at 12:30 pm in Malda from Foara Road to the statue of Shri Rabindranath Tagore," the statement said.
The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered saint from the Bhakti movement.
(With PTI inputs.)
