'There Are No Answers, There Is No Clarity,' Says Omar Abdullah After Meeting J&K Governor

As the uncertainty looms large in Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation led by National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday met Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Abdullah said that the government and administration were clueless about the prevailing situation in the Valley.

He said that despite the rumours and speculations doing rounds in the Valley, that has stoked panic among the locals, there is no one to answer the questions people have.

"Nobody has any answers about what is going on in Kashmir. Anyone we ask about what is going to happen or what is happening, there are no answers," Abdullah said.

"We met the Governor and asked him about the current situation. He reiterated his earlier statement that everything was normal and people should not pay heed to rumours. On the speculations and rumours about the abrogation of Article 35-A, de-limitation or trifurcation of the state, Governor assured that the central government is not considering any of such steps," he added.

However, the former CM said that despite the assurances from the Governor, the Centre needs to address the concerns of people of Kashmir.

Abdullah also questioned the need of issuing the order to the Amarnath Yatris and tourists, asking them to leave the state immediately.