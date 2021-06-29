J&K: Protest Held Against 'Forced' Conversion Of Sikh Women To Islam

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader has alleged that four Sikh women were forcibly married and converted to Islam in Kashmir recently and demanded that they be returned to their families as well as a law against forced conversions.

Hours after the claim was made, several members of the Sikh community gathered outside the Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan to protest. "A few among them were detained briefly but were released soon. The crowd dispersed after their memorandum was submitted to the authorities concerned," a senior police officer said.

The protest was led by the Jag Aasra Guru Ott (Jago), a religious party recognised under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. According to party president Manjit Singh GK, the protest was held to demand an "anti-conversion" law in Jammu and Kashmir. They have also submitted a memorandum regarding the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, tweeted saying he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and met the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) over the issue.

"Just had a tele-conversation with Home Min @AmitShah Ji w.r.t to the issue of Sikh girls forcibly married & converted in Srinagar. He assured us that he is monitoring the situation closely.

"Met up with Sh Dilbag Singh Ji, DGP, @JmuKmrPolice w.r.t issue of Sikh girls' forceful conversion. He assured us Sikh girls' safety would be given utmost priority and stern action would be taken against culprits. He reiterated Sikh Girl would be returned back to her family soon," Sirsa wrote on Twitter.

With PTI inputs

