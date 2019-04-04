﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  J&K: Panch Shot Dead By Militants In Kulgam

J&K: Panch Shot Dead By Militants In Kulgam

The militants barged into the house of Abdul Majeed Dar at Shalipora on Wednesday night and shot at him from close range, a police officer said.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
J&K: Panch Shot Dead By Militants In Kulgam
Representational Image
J&K: Panch Shot Dead By Militants In Kulgam
outlookindia.com
2019-04-04T16:02:38+0530

Militants on Thursday shot dead a panch from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir at his residence, police said.

The militants barged into the house of Abdul Majeed Dar at Shalipora on Wednesday night and shot at him from close range, a police officer said.

Dar, elected as panch in last year's Panchayat elections, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

The deceased was formerly associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami condemned the killing.

The heinous incident should be condemned by one and all, he said, adding that violence in any form is condemnable.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Jammu and kashmir National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Will Jail EC For Two Days If Voted To Power, Says Dalit Leader Prakash Ambedkar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters