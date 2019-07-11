﻿
The minor had drowned in Neelum river in Minimarg area of Gilgit-Baltista on July 8.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 July 2019
Indian army and civil authorities on Thursday handed over a body of an eight-year-old boy of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Pakistan army. The body was handed over at about 2 p.m.

The minor had drowned in Neelum river in Minimarg area of Gilgit-Baltistan on July 8.

On Tuesday his body was fished out in Gurez. He was identified as Abid Sheikh, a resident of Astore district in Gilgit.

On Tuesday through a video message, the family of the boy had appealed Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan to help them in bringing the body of their son back to home.

