Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National J&K: Hundreds Turn Up To Mourn Killing Of Police Officer

J&K: Hundreds Turn Up To Mourn Killing Of Police Officer

J&K: Hundreds Turn Up To Mourn Killing Of Police Officer
The mother of the slain police officer Arshid Ashraf Mir | Image tweeted by J&K Police

Talking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony of the slain officer, the J&K DGP said that all the previous modules of militants involved in pistol shooting were wiped out, while it seems that a new group has been formed.

Trending

J&K: Hundreds Turn Up To Mourn Killing Of Police Officer
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T07:36:49+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:36 am

Hundreds of people participated in the last rites of the police officer killed in a militant attack.  As the body of sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir reached his home Kalmpora Kupwara in north Kashmir on late Sunday evening, hundreds of people including women turned up mourning his death.

Earlier the Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters in Srinagar that Sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir was on probation and at the threshold of his service. He said the officer was learning the nuances of the policing and had been deputed to a hospital to get done the Covid test of an accused person. While he was coming out of the hospital in the Khanyar area of the old city Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, a militant shot at him from close range. The officer succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The police released CCTV footage of the incident that showed he was shot from a very close range. As the nearby policemen heard gunshots they rushed to the spot and immediately moved the officer to nearby Khanyar hospital and from there he was rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. “It is tragic loss for us and tragic loss for the family. The perpetrators of the crime, in this case, have been identified and will be brought to justice.”

Talking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony of the officer, the DGP said that all the previous modules of militants involved in pistol shooting were wiped out, while it seems that a new group has been formed. "I would not like to disclose about the outfit or module behind today's attack but the perpetrators have been identified and will be brought to justice soon," he said. Hundreds of people in his village Kalmoona in Kupwara and other places rushed towards the officer’s home to express solidarity with his family after they heard about the incident.  The Imam while addressing people at his funeral described the slain sub-inspector as a budding flower who hadn’t harmed anyone and prayed for his peace.

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Militants Jammu and kashmir J&K Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Ahead Of Rashtrapati Kovind’s Visit, Four Test Positive For Covid At 'The Retreat'

Mob Lynches A Migrant Worker In WB On Suspecting He Was A Thief

India To Get Key Information About Wealth Stashed By Indians In Switzerland

CBI Arrests 7 People In Murder Case During Post Poll West Bengal Violence

Haunted By Sakinaka Rape Case, Maharashtra Police Chief Urges His Men To Step Up Vigil

Militant Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K's Rajouri

New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath On Monday

Man Kills Father Over Same-Sex Relationship With Other Man, Arrested

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from India

Vaccine Mandates Harm Long-Term Public Health

Vaccine Mandates Harm Long-Term Public Health

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Case

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Case

Man Duped Of Over 6 Lakh Rupees By Online Fraudster In Maharashtra

Man Duped Of Over 6 Lakh Rupees By Online Fraudster In Maharashtra

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Read More from Outlook

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Seema Guha / The Taliban is now in a position to do pretty much what it wants. But the humanitarian crisis unfolding will make the international community pause.

Who Is Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM

Who Is Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

Two French Women Campaign To Become Country's First Female President

Two French Women Campaign To Become Country's First Female President

Outlook Web Desk / The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves.

Advertisement