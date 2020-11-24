The government held its first business seminar on Monday, since the abrogation of Article 370, to discuss investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The webinar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir government in association with an NGO --- Global Kashmiri Pandit Business Foundation (GKPBF) --- which was founded on October 25. Realising there was a need to create a platform for Kashmiri Pandits scattered all across the globe, D.K. Bakshi, Kashmiri Pandit himself, founded the Foundation to promote the community’s interests.

The speakers at the online seminar insisted on prioritising local industries and giving opportunities to native business persons, “who have shifted to other parts of the world since they have a sense of belongingness and are well versed with the region.”

A government spokesperson said the webinar was possible owing to the development-oriented vision and active leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“A number of participants and prospective investors from the Kashmiri Pandit community participated in the webinar, including Ravinder Kachroo, CEO GKPBF, Vinod Pandit, Ashok Koul, director ICCC Toronto, Sanjay Raina, celebrity chef, Ravinder Raina, MD Chinar packaging, Vishal Sopori, CEO Corpkart.com, Indu Kaul, Sanjay Ganjoo, Venture Capital Washington, Deepak Lakha, Krishan Gupta, chairman organic wellness, Deepak Jain, Manu Kalra, Kashmiri Sikh businessman from Baramulla, Ajay Chowdhary from Berlin, Deepak Mam, MD Kalahari Associates, Botswana and Shankar Putha from the Philippines,” the spokesman said, adding that the participants primarily belonged to the IT, manufacturing, wellness & hospitality sectors.

“The speakers also raised the issue of setting up a nodal point for responding to queries and sharing information with regard to prospective ventures. The participants of the webinar also showed interest in J&K’s health and organic sectors. Participants also suggested that sector-based initiatives be taken up and focus be laid on the education sector, training of teachers, and setting up of solar farms in hilly terrains, and on green manufacturing,” the spokesman said.

Bakshi said more such webinars will be organised in the future and prospective investors from Canada and other nations shall be introduced to the industrial climate and viability of the J&K.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine