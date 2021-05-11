J&K Govt Directs DCs To Issue Death Certificates To Kin Of Covid Victims

With around 50 people losing their lives to coronavirus every day, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said instructions would be passed soon to all deputy commissioners to issue death certificates to families of the people who have died of Covid-19.

The government said senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of the family will be provided a special pension for life while children, who have lost their parents to this calamity, will be provided with special scholarships.

“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to Covid-19. The government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Sinha said the global pandemic has rendered thousands of daily workers jobless. “The government has decided to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months,” Sinha added.

“Our top-most priority is to defeat this pandemic with people's participation. I urge all of you to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” Sinha said.

Sinha said Rs 55 crore would be released under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to all the deputy commissioners, both divisional commissioners and J&K police for emergency use during the current Covid-19 crisis. “An amount of Rs 2 crore will be released to all 20 deputy commissioners, Rs 5 crore to both divisional commissioners and Rs 5 crore to J&K Police for emergency use under SDRF,” he added.

While reviewing the Covid scenario, Sinha said the government was arranging for additional oxygen, besides increasing the number of beds with oxygen support. He said the officers concerned should enforce strict corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir and allow only emergency and essential services during the restrictions to break the chain of transmission.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine