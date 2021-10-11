Even as tensions simmered in Jammu and Kahsmir amid a spate of targeted killing of civilians in the valley, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed on Monday in a gunfight with terrorists. The soldiers were involved in an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir when the incident ocurred.

The operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, a Defence spokesman said. However, ultras opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to the JCO and four other ranks. All five soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

The encounter with the terrorists was going on and further details are awaited, the spokesman said.

The officials said there are reports about the presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes to ensure the terrorists are neutralised, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)