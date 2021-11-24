J&K: Driver Dies In Accident As Tanker Falls Into Gorge Along Highway

Police on Wednesday confirmed death of a 55-year-old tanker driver who met with an accident when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

According to the in-charge of police post at Jawahar Tunnel, Harnam Singh, the tanker which was carrying diesel to Srinagar, rolled down into a 500-feet gorge at Shaitani Nallah late on Tuesday, said

The body of the tanker driver, Isher Dass of Kathua district, was retrieved from the gorge and handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, Singh said.

(With PTI Inputs)