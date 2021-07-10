J&K: 11 Govt Employees Dismissed For Allegedly Working For Terror Groups

The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed 11 of its employees for allegedly working for terrorist organisations, officials said on Saturday.
Of the 11 employees dismissed, four were working in the education department, two in the Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in the agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and SKIMS, the officials said.
Out of the 11 employees, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara.
They were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held.
(PTI inputs)
