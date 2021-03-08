JEE Main 2021 Result: Result Likely To Be Declared Today

The National Testing Agency is all set to release the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 today. Once released, the students can download their scorecard through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key will be made available on the websites.

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it. NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.

How to download scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the view result/ scorecard link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

