Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Jammu And Kashmir: Administration Approves Agri Land Use To Non-Agri Purposes

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the regulations framed by the board of revenue for conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.(File photo) | PTI

2021-12-17T11:46:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:46 am

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) has approved the change of land use from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

The AC, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the regulations framed by the board of revenue for conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, he said.

These regulations were necessitated after the legislative changes in the land revenue act post reorganisation of the erstwhile state, the spokesman said.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lt Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J-K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to LG attended the meeting, he said.

The new guidelines have been issued to regulate the uncontrolled conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes on the one hand and keep the developmental aspirations of the UT and the people on the other hand, the spokesman said.

Under the new regulations, the district collector has been empowered to grant permission to the change in land use from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes in accordance with the procedure as to be notified by the board of revenue, he said.

The powers have been delegated to the district collector to grant permission for land up to 12 standard acres against a fee of five percent of the market value of the land notified under the stamps act, he added.

However, the regulations provide an exemption from seeking permission in cases of conversion of land for construction of residential houses or farm-related buildings and storages with a ceiling of 400 square metres, the spokesman said.

The decision is aimed at ensuring production of sufficient quantity of food grains, besides promoting orderly growth of industrial and services sector in the Union territory and creation of employment, he said.

PTI Manoj Sinha Jammu J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Kashmir National
