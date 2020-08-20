August 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms of the infection. The minister said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

PTI 20 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
PTI FIle Photo
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-08-20T19:14:46+05:30

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms of the infection.

The minister said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

"I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested," Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

The minister held two important meetings on Tuesday. One was on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended the meeting virtually while his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar was physically present with Shekhawat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria and senior officials.

Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhawat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had also tested positive for coronavirus. 

Next Story >>

With Surge In Covid Cases, Punjab Imposes Daily Night Curfew From Tomorrow

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Gajendra Singh Shekhawat New Delhi Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×