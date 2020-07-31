J&K Admin Extends Mehbooba Mufti's Detention Under PSA By 3 Months

July 31, 2020
Corona
Mufti was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

PTI 31 July 2020
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act.

Mufti was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5 this year.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow, which has been declared a subsidiary jail. 

"The law enforcing agencies have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination, the same is considered to be necessary," the order reads. 

Most of the other mainstream politicians, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, have been released from custody. 

If Supreme Court Accepts 'White Lies', What Resort Do I Have: Saifuddin Soz

