Italy To Pay Rs 10 Crore As Compensation To Kin Of Fishermen Killed By Marines: Centre To SC

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to deposit in its account the Rs 10 crore compensation given by the Italian government for the kin of the fishermen killed by Italian marines off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

The Centre said that the family members of the two deceased fishermen will be given Rs 4 crore each, the injured owner of the boat will be paid Rs 2 crore in damages.

The Supreme Court will today hear the government’s plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against the two Italian marines accused of killing the two fishermen.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramaian that the victims’ families have been paid compensation.

Initially, the court said it would hear the matter next week, but the SG sought an earlier date saying “there is some urgency since it is between the Indian and Italian government”.

In February 2012, India had accused two Italian marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, onboard the MV Enrica Lexie -- an Italian flagged oil tanker -- of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

On August 7 last year, the top court had made it clear to the Centre that it would not pass any order on the plea seeking closure of cases against the two Italian marines without hearing the victims' families who should be given adequate compensation.

The Centre had told the top court that Italy has assured the Indian government that it would prosecute the Marines there as per law and that maximum compensation will be ensured to the victims’ family members.

