Is Nose Burning A Symptom Of Covid-19? Here's All You Need To Know

June 01, 2021
Burning in your nose can potentially be a symptom of Covid, but it’s not one of the most common symptoms.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:58 am
People experiencing fever, cough, aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, altered taste or smell, along with nose burning sensation, should immediately consult a doctor and get themselves check.
Ever since the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the country, health experts have discovered several new and unusual symptoms caused by the SARs-COV-2 virus. This has happened due to the virus's mutation, which is making the infection complicated and severe. According to studies, a new sign has been discovered in the Covid patients, that is, nose burning sensation.

Is nose burning a symptom of Covid-19?

Burning in your nose can potentially be a symptom of Covid, but it’s not one of the most common symptoms. The only medical studies examining nose burning are isolated case studies. So, at this time, it’s not clear how frequently people experience it. A burning sensation in your nose can be caused by inflammation in your sinuses from a sinus infection. Viruses, fungi, and bacteria can cause sinus infections.

Is it worrisome?

So far, it is unclear as to what is causing the burning sensation in the nose. People with this symptom can experience itchy, very dry or irritated feeling in the nose. Not just that, the burning sensation can also spread to the throat along with runny eye, itching in the eye, clogged sinuses.

When to seek help?

People experiencing fever, cough, aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, altered taste or smell, along with nose burning sensation, should immediately consult a doctor and get themselves check.

Disclaimer: The signs and symptoms in the second strain of Covid-19 may vary from person to person. Therefore, do consult your doctor before coming on to any conclusions.

