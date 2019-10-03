Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  INX Media Case: Chidambaram Moves SC Seeking Bail, CJI To Decide On Hearing

INX Media Case: Chidambaram Moves SC Seeking Bail, CJI To Decide On Hearing

Chidambaram has moved apex court challenging the Delhi HC's September 30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the INX Media case.

PTI 03 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
INX Media Case: Chidambaram Moves SC Seeking Bail, CJI To Decide On Hearing
Former Home Minister P Chidambaram
File Photo
INX Media Case: Chidambaram Moves SC Seeking Bail, CJI To Decide On Hearing
outlookindia.com
2019-10-03T12:10:09+0530

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case but was told by the bench that Cheif Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will decide on the hearing of his bail petition. 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana which also comprised of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari. 

The bench said that Chidambaram's plea would be sent to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.

The Congress leader, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody, has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI P. Chidambaram Karti P Chidambaram Ranjan Gogoi Kapil Sibal INX Media case Corruption Bail Plea Tihar Jail National
Next Story : 'Godse In Mind, Gandhi On Lips': Owaisi Says BJP Bluffing The Entire Country
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement