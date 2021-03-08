March 08, 2021
Corona
International Women's Day 2021: PM Modi Extends Wishes To Women

PM Modi said it was his our government's honour to work towards furthering women empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted women power and said India takes pride in their many accomplishments while greeting women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Monday

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," Modi tweeted.

Highlighting his government's schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, the prime minister said that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.

 

