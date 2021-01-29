January 29, 2021
Corona
Indore: Videos Of Homeless People Being Harassed Go Viral, CM Suspends Municipal Corporation Official

In the video, the IMC's anti-encroachment squad can be seen transporting people, many of them weak and old with just rags and torn bags as possession.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2021
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
PTI
Following disturbing videos going viral of home people being driven out of the city and dropped near a village in freezing cold, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended an Indore Municipal Corporation official.

IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Solanki was suspended and attached to the Urban Development Directorate in Bhopal, whereas two civic staff members were dismissed from service, shared officials.

In the video, the IMC's anti-encroachment squad can be seen transporting people, many of them weak and old with just rags and torn bags as possession, in a truck and dropping them
near Shipra village outside Indore city.

In the video, after villagers protested, the IMC staff can be seen taking the people back to the city.

IMC additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said the people were to be shifted to government-run refuge centres to protect them from the cold, and said an inquiry was underway to find out why they were left outside the city.

With PTI Inputs 

