Indore: Videos Of Homeless People Being Harassed Go Viral, CM Suspends Municipal Corporation Official

Following disturbing videos going viral of home people being driven out of the city and dropped near a village in freezing cold, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended an Indore Municipal Corporation official.

IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Solanki was suspended and attached to the Urban Development Directorate in Bhopal, whereas two civic staff members were dismissed from service, shared officials.

Shame on humanity, In the name of clean city green city #Indore, The homeles elderly are being thrown out of the city by filling them in the municipal corporation vehicle. This is new India, Poors have no right to live. Shame on @ChouhanShivrajpic.twitter.com/j3q3Mn4aO3 — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) January 29, 2021

In the video, the IMC's anti-encroachment squad can be seen transporting people, many of them weak and old with just rags and torn bags as possession, in a truck and dropping them

near Shipra village outside Indore city.

In the video, after villagers protested, the IMC staff can be seen taking the people back to the city.

IMC additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said the people were to be shifted to government-run refuge centres to protect them from the cold, and said an inquiry was underway to find out why they were left outside the city.

With PTI Inputs

