With 4.40 Lakh Active Cases, India’s Covid-19 Tally Rises To 90.95 Lakh

India's Covid-19 case tally rose to 90.95 lakh on Sunday with the country reporting 45,209 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 85,21,617, Union health ministry data stated. The country’s Covid-19 death toll was reported at 1,33,227 with 501 new fatalities, while the total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 501 new fatalities include 111 from Delhi, 62 from Maharashtra, 53 from West Bengal, 25 each from Kerala and Haryana, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from Punjab, 22 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Karnataka.

However, the number of active cases remained below the five-lakh mark for the 12th consecutive day with the national recovery rate rising to 93.69 per cent. There has also been a decline in the fatality rate as it declined to 1.46 per cent on Sunday. At present, there are 4,40,962 active cases in the country which comprise 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medial Research (ICMR), over 13.17 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.

Total 1,33,227 fatalities reported so far in the country include 46,573 from Maharashtra followed by 11,641 from Karnataka, 11,586 from Tamil Nadu, 8,270 from Delhi, 7,976 from West Bengal, 7,524 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,927 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,595 from Punjab and 3,846 from Gujarat. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

