India's Covid-19 Caseload Climbs To 91.77 Lakh, Over 37,000 New Cases Reported

November 24, 2020
Corona
The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day.

PTI 24 November 2020
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-24T10:47:23+05:30
India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country's Covid-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveries crossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,840, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day. There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to  93.76 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.36 crore samples have been tested up to  November 23 with 10,99,545 samples being tested on Monday.

