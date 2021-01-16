India's Active Caseload Remains Below 3-Lakh Mark With 15,158 Fresh Cases

India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 1,05,42,841 with 15,158 fresh cases testing positive for the coronavirus infection, according to the Union health ministry data on Saturday.

The country recorded 1,52,093 death toll with 175 more fatalities. The recoveries surged to 1,01,79,715, taking the active caseload below 3 lakh on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate climbed to 96.56 per cent with a decreased fatality rate of 1.44 per cent.

There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 2 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and crossed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,57,65,491 samples had been tested up to January 15, with 8,03,090 tested on Friday alone.

With PTI Inputs

