Indian Army Rescues 2,500 People Stuck Due To Heavy Snowfall Near Nathula In Sikkim

The Indian Army rescued more than 2,500 people who were stuck in hundreds of vehicles due to heavy snowfall around Nathula near Gangtok in Sikkim. The people were stuck in more than 400 vehicles in the area.

They were provided with food, shelter and medical care on Friday night.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Army tweeted, "Indian Army rescued more than 2,500 civilians stuck in more than 400 vehicles around Nathula, Sikkim due to heavy snowfall. All were provided food, shelter & medical care last night."

The tourists including women and children who were stranded between the 17 Mile area and Nathu La in Sikkim have now been provided food, shelter and warm clothes by the Army, a Defence Ministry official said.

"300 to 400 civil vehicles were stranded near 17 Mile carrying over 2500 tourists who were returning after visiting Nathu La Pass along the Indo-China border. The Indian Army immediately swung into action to provide rescue and relief to the stranded tourists including food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines," the official said.

1500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, while the remaining tourists were shifted to 13 Mile.

The Indian Army has also provided two sets of JCBs and Dozers of BRO for snow clearance and restoration of road connectivity.

As per Indian Army, the evacuation operation will continue till all stranded tourists are safely moved out towards Gangtok.

(With PTI inputs)