April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Will Raise Its Climate Concerns But Not Under Pressure: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

India Will Raise Its Climate Concerns But Not Under Pressure: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said India is the only G-20 country to walk the talk on the Paris climate agreement and 'we have done more than we promised'.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Will Raise Its Climate Concerns But Not Under Pressure: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar
File photo
India Will Raise Its Climate Concerns But Not Under Pressure: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T13:16:16+05:30

After a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the French Embassy, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure.

Javadekar said India is the only G-20 country to walk the talk on the Paris climate agreement and "we have done more than we promised".

He said India will also continue to ask developed countries for finance and support and about their climate actions.

Many countries have forgotten their pre-2020 commitments and they are now talking of 2050, he said.

"Many countries are now saying don't use coal but the alternative has to be much cheaper than coal, only then India will do away with coal," he said.

He said India is suffering because of actions of others.

"The US, Europe and China emitted (greenhouse gas) and therefore, the world is suffering," he said, adding historical responsibility is a major thing in climate debate.

"We must also take into consideration climate justice to poor nations. They have the right to develop. Developed countries should finance what they committed," he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tests Positive For Covid-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Prakash Javadekar France India Environment & Ecology Climate Action Summit Paris Agreement National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos