India To Receive 100 Million Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (Dr. Reddy’s), a global pharmaceutical company headquartered out of India, have agreed to cooperate for clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s. The Sputnik V vaccine, is undergoing clinical trials for Covid-19.

According to reports, the vaccine can be potentially delivered to Dr. Reddy’s by the end of 2020. However, it will be subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, “Dr. Reddy’s has had a very well established and respected presence in Russia for over 25 years and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. India is amongst the most severely Covid-19 impacted countries and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option for India in its battle against Coronavirus."

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said that the Phase I and Phase II trials of the Russian vaccine have been promising. “We will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India,” Prasad added.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.

According to reports, post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.

