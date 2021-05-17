India Sees Slight Dip In Covid Daily Count: Records 2.81 Lakh New Cases, 4,106 Deaths

May 17, 2021
Poshan
The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:21 am
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 31,64,23,658 samples had been tested up to May 16 including 15,73,515 tested on Sunday.
India's daily Covid cases dropped below 3 lakh for the first time since April 21 with 2.81 lakh fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours. 4,106 Covid patients have died since yesterday.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

With PTI inputs

 

