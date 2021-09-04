India Registers New 42,618 COVID-19 Cases

India registered 42,618 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the country’s total Coronavirus tally to 3,29,45,907 cases.

According to the data of Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country touched 4,05,681.

The death toll in the country reached to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the deadly virus.

The active caseload has risen by 5,903 cases.

The number of active cases now comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 71 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine